Sindh Rangers organizes dance competition of Camels

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh organized competitions of "Camel dance", a traditional sports of Sindh, in Sardar Garh area of Ghotki district in Sindh.

Over 20 camels from different parts of Sindh participated in the dance competition, said a spokesperson of Sindh Rangers on Sunday.

Budhu Mehr won first position and Wasand Mehr stood second in the camel dance finals.

At the end of the ceremony, trophies and cash prizes were distributed among the owners of the winner and runner-up of the competition.

The certificates of appreciation were also distributed among the owners of all the camels.

Deputy Commissioner Ghotki Usman Abdullah also attended the event.