Sindh Rangers Perform Rescue Operation In Rain-affected Areas

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 11:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) along with other concerned departments conducted rescue operations in rain-affected areas here.

Separate rescue and relief teams have been formed by Sindh Rangers for rescue and relief operations in the affected areas. Besides, reserve teams are present in the area to deal with any emergency situation, said a statement on Wednesday.

Rescue teams continue to evacuate children, women and victims to safer places in Surjani Town Sector 4B with the help of rescue teams.

In areas facing shortage of rations, Rangers relief teams continue to distribute food with the help of philanthropists.

Sindh Rangers continue to drain water by installing de-watering pumps in various affected areas.

People who are stranded in their homes and need help with rescue or relief (food) should contact the Rangers Helpline for immediate help.

The public is urged to contact the nearest check post or Rangers Madadgar on Whatsapp number 03479001111 or SMS for immediate help.

