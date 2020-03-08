Sindh Rangers, police arrest 26 suspects in joint operation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) and police have arrested 26 accused in a joint operation from different areas of the city.

The 20 accused including Amjad Ali, Amin Rehman, Syed Imran Hussain Shah, Asadullah, Bilal Ahmed, Abdul Wahid and others were arrested from Baldia Town, Garden, Baloch Colony, Sachal, Awami Colony, Liaquatabad, Korangi Industrial Area, Sharifabad, Ferozabad and Al-Falah areas, said a spokesman of Sindh Rangers the other day.

The accused were arrested for reportedly looting people, possessing illegal weapons, armed robberies and street crimes.

While Six accused were arrested from the areas of Al-Falah, Jackson, Liaquatabad, Saddar and Shahra-e-Faisal which have been identified as Majid alias Papa, Mehraj alias Yousuf alias Chappar, Ijaz alias Bhoora, Irshad Hussain, Gul Hasan and Mohammad Abbas, who were allegedly involved in drug trafficking in the area.

The Rangers have recovered illegal weapons, ammunition, reportedly smuggled goods and drugs from the possession of the accused and all the accused have been handed over to the police for legal proceedings.