Sindh Rangers Recover Arms From A House In Lyari

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 40 seconds ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 04:42 PM

Sindh Rangers recover arms from a house in Lyari

Pakistan Rangers, Sindh on Friday recovered arms from a house in Lyari on pointation of held accused allegedly belonging to the Lyari Gang War (LGW)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Rangers, Sindh on Friday recovered arms from a house in Lyari on pointation of held accused allegedly belonging to the Lyari Gang War (LGW).

A spokesmen of Pakistan Rangers, Sindh said on Friday that the Rangers personnel recovered 25 Awan bombs, 2 LMGs, 2 SMGs, 3 rifles, 1 repeater, one 9 M.

M pistol, one 30 bore pistol, 4 ammunition belt boxes, 2 ammunition belt boxs, 2000 LMG rounds, 4230 8 M.M rounds, 30 SMG rounds, 20 rounds of 38 bore and 9 rounds 22 bore.

It was further stated that some miscreants of Lyari gang war (LGW) group had reportedly concealed the arms in the walls of a house in Shah Baigh lane Lyari so as to disturb law & order situation in the city.

