Sindh Rangers Return Recovered Items To Real Owners
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 10:54 PM
Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Wednesday handed over items, confiscated from criminals during operations across the metropolis, to their rightful owners
A ceremony was held by the anti-terrorist wing of Sindh Rangers in Karachi, according to a spokesperson.
The recovered items included 15 motorcycles and 15 cell phones.
The owners expressed their gratitude to the law enforcement organization.