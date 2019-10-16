Sindh Rangers return recovered items to real owners

Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Wednesday handed over items, confiscated from criminals during operations across the metropolis, to their rightful owners

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) : Pakistan Sindh on Wednesday handed over items, confiscated from criminals during operations across the metropolis, to their rightful owners.

A ceremony was held by the anti-terrorist wing of Sindh Rangers in Karachi, according to a spokesperson.

The recovered items included 15 motorcycles and 15 cell phones.

The owners expressed their gratitude to the law enforcement organization.