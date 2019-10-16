UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Rangers Return Recovered Items To Real Owners

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 10:54 PM

Sindh Rangers return recovered items to real owners

Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Wednesday handed over items, confiscated from criminals during operations across the metropolis, to their rightful owners

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Wednesday handed over items, confiscated from criminals during operations across the metropolis, to their rightful owners.

A ceremony was held by the anti-terrorist wing of Sindh Rangers in Karachi, according to a spokesperson.

The recovered items included 15 motorcycles and 15 cell phones.

The owners expressed their gratitude to the law enforcement organization.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Rangers Criminals From

Recent Stories

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns PPP Bajaur leader' ..

2 minutes ago

Faisalabad Divisional Commissioner for making comp ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab University Vice Chancellor congratulates PU ..

2 minutes ago

Three dacoits held in Sialkot

2 minutes ago

Sindh Excise to construct five new offices in diff ..

5 minutes ago

Imran playing facilitator's role to defuse Saudi-I ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.