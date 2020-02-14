UrduPoint.com
Sindh Rangers Seized Over 20 Tons Betel Nuts

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 05:22 PM

Sindh Rangers seized over 20 tons betel nuts

Pakistan Rangers Sindh had foiled a bid to smuggle non-custom paid items include over 20 tons betel nuts and around 8.5 tons "Khaskhaash" during search of a truck at a check post, Theeri bypass Khairpur

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh had foiled a bid to smuggle non-custom paid items include over 20 tons betel nuts and around 8.5 tons "Khaskhaash" during search of a truck at a check post, Theeri bypass Khairpur.

The action was taken on the basis of intelligence information, by Sindh Rangers in its endeavor to assist Customs authorities for preventing smuggling, said a spokesperson of Sindh Rangers on Friday.

The seized items include 20140 kilograms betel nuts and 8500 kilograms "Khashkhaash" and arrested driver of the truck have beenhanded over to Customs officials for further legal action.

