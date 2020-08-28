Sindh Rangers Shifted 150 Rain-hit Families To Safer Places
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 03:54 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :The rescue teams of Pakistan Rangers (Sindh), shifted around 150 families, which were affected due to heavy rain, from Yousuf Goth- Surjani town to safer places.
The affected families including women and children were shifted to safer places with the help of boats and vehicles, by the Sindh Rangers, said a spokesman of the Sindh Rangers on Friday.