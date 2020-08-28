Sindh Rangers shifted 150 rain-hit families to safer places

The rescue teams of Pakistan Rangers (Sindh), shifted around 150 families, which were affected due to heavy rain, from Yousuf Goth- Surjani town to safer places

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :The rescue teams of Pakistan Rangers (Sindh), shifted around 150 families, which were affected due to heavy rain, from Yousuf Goth- Surjani town to safer places.

The affected families including women and children were shifted to safer places with the help of boats and vehicles, by the Sindh Rangers, said a spokesman of the Sindh Rangers on Friday.