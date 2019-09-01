UrduPoint.com
Sindh Rangers Steps Up Security Measures For Muharram-ul-Haram

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 08:00 PM

Sindh Rangers steps up security measures for Muharram-ul-Haram

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) has finalised security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram.

The para-military force has stepped up snap checking and mobile van and motorcycle patrolling around worship places of all schools of thought, including Imam Bargahs, Mosques and venues of Majalis to ensure public protection, according to a statement issued here on Sunday.

It said Rangers and police would carry out joint flag march in various areas across the province. It added a comprehensive strategy has been devised in line with the instructions of the provincial government, under which prompt legal action would be taken against violators of code of conduct.

It said a heavy contingent of Rangers would be deployed for protecting major mourning processions in Karachi and the interior of Sindh.

The routes of the processions would be completely sealed, it added.

It further said aerial firing and display of weapons would also be completely prohibited.

The Rangers appealed to the Ulema of all schools of thought to abide by the relevant laws and code of conduct.

It appealed to the public to maintain the atmosphere of brotherhood and harmony, and report any untoward incident or presence of any suspicious person or item to a nearby checkpost or at Rangers Madadgar Whatsapp no. 03479001111 or call or SMS at Rangers Helpline 1101.

