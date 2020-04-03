Sindh RAT extends suspension of hearings on appeals for seven days

Sindh Revenue Board Tribunal on Thursday extended suspension of hearings of appeals for further seven days to prevent outbreak of COVID-19

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh Revenue board Tribunal on Thursday extended suspension of hearings of appeals for further seven days to prevent outbreak of COVID-19.

Earlier, the Tribunal had announced to suspend its work through a notification issued on March 24, said a statement.

It said that the regular work of the Tribunal including hearings of appeals shall remain suspended for further seven days i-e from April 08, to 14.

The appeals shall be received daily during working days from 09 a.m. to 02 p.m, the Chairman / Technical Member of the Tribunal would be available in the office for attending urgent work from 10 a.m. to 02 p.m.

The appeals will be taken up during the above suspended period on the basis of urgent application on the basis of the reason for urgency; and of the staff will attend the office on rotation basis as specified by the Chairman.