UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh RAT Extends Suspension Of Hearings On Appeals For Seven Days

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 12:37 AM

Sindh RAT extends suspension of hearings on appeals for seven days

Sindh Revenue Board Tribunal on Thursday extended suspension of hearings of appeals for further seven days to prevent outbreak of COVID-19

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh Revenue board Tribunal on Thursday extended suspension of hearings of appeals for further seven days to prevent outbreak of COVID-19.

Earlier, the Tribunal had announced to suspend its work through a notification issued on March 24, said a statement.

It said that the regular work of the Tribunal including hearings of appeals shall remain suspended for further seven days i-e from April 08, to 14.

The appeals shall be received daily during working days from 09 a.m. to 02 p.m, the Chairman / Technical Member of the Tribunal would be available in the office for attending urgent work from 10 a.m. to 02 p.m.

The appeals will be taken up during the above suspended period on the basis of urgent application on the basis of the reason for urgency; and of the staff will attend the office on rotation basis as specified by the Chairman.

Related Topics

Sindh March April From

Recent Stories

DHA extends validity of expired health cards

9 minutes ago

Ministry of Health announces 210 new cases of COVI ..

24 minutes ago

Etihad Rail awards AED846 million contract for O&a ..

1 hour ago

Myths about COVID-19 and Social Responsibility

2 hours ago

Gov't continuously urging people to self-isolate: ..

1 minute ago

Canada trade deficit narrowed in February

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.