Sindh Ready To Take Over HESCO, SEPCO: CM Sindh

Mon 25th January 2021 | 09:08 PM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that his government was ready to take over Hyderabad Electric Supply Company and Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO).

This he said while talking to the media just after inaugurating Diagnostic Complex and Dow Institute of Life Sciences at Ojha Campus, said a statement.

He was accompanied by Parliamentary secretary on Health Qasim Siraj Soomro.

Replying to a question, the chief minister said that the HESCO and SEPCO were power distribution companies running in heavy losses. He wants the subsidy to continue for next five years so that we could bring them back to the rack, he said.

He disclosed that a Chinese government company was in contact with the provincial government to run the HESCO and SEPCO in partnership with the Sindh government.

Talking about COVID-19 vaccine, the CM Sindh said 'being a provincial government I am not authorized to purchase anything directly from another country,".

Earlier, the chief minister visited the Institute of Life Saving Sciences and Diagnostic Complex just after inaugurating them.

The VC Dow University of Health Sciences, Dr Saeed Qureshi in his welcome speech said that he was short of Rs100 million to make the diagnostic facilities completely functional.

AT this the chief minister announced to provide him Rs100 million if he was going to complete the facility by June 30.

Saeed Qureshi gave his happy consent among the clapping of the staff and guests present on the occasion.

