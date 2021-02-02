UrduPoint.com
Sindh Receives Sinopharm COVID-19 Vaccine

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 11:00 PM

Sindh receives Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Sindh government has received 84,000 doses of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine from the Federal government materializing the first phase of the vaccination plan.

The first phase to begin in Sindh, along with other provinces of the country, on Wednesday will witness health workers, from both public and private facilities.

Two doses of the vaccine would be administered with a gap of three weeks.

The spokesperson to the Sindh Health Minister has confirmed that the Chinese vaccine reached Karachi from Islamabad Tuesday evening and that all needed arrangements have also been ensured to maintain the cold chain mechanism to retain efficacy of the vaccine.

Keeping in view the highest number of Covid cases in Karachi, eight adult vaccination centers (AVC) have been established in different hospitals of Karachi besides a centrally located major community center in the metropolis.

AVCs have also been established in Liaqut University of Medical Sciences, Jamshoro and MCH Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

