Sindh Refuses To Open Lockdown Despite PM’s Advice

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 12:23 PM

Sindh refuses to open lockdown despite PM’s advice

Sindh Transport Minister Syed Awais Shah says that they respect the PM’s views but Karachi and other cities of Sindh are witnessing sharp increase in cases of Coronavirus.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 16th, 2020) Sindh Transport Minister Syed Awais Shah said that public transport in the province would not be opened due to sharp increase in Coronavirus here in Saturday.

“As PM of the country, we respect Imran Khan’s views but Karachi and other cities of Sindh are witnessing sharp increase in cases of Coronavirus,” Syed Awais Shah said.

He said: “It will be totally a wrong decision to lift the ban in this ongoing situation,”. Awaish Shah said that SOPs were violated by both customers and traders when the lockdown was relaxed earlier this week.

Syed Awais Shah also asked PM Imran Khan whether he wanted Pakistan to turn into Italy or Wuhan with such steps.

Imran Khan’s advice, he pointed, about resumption of public transport, saying that PM should consult some experts for such suggestions and decisions on the matter of Coronavirus. He went on to say that the PM himself admitted that the SOPs were being ignored while the lockdown was relaxed.

He asked PM Imran Khan to coordinate with provinces for joint effort, saying that this was high time to save lives of people not for politics.

On other hand, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said coronavirus pandemic was the gravest challenge of the century and required collaborative steps among nations to effectively counter it.

He was talking to his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi over telephone to discuss Covid-19 pandemic situation and its aftermath.

Foreign Minister thanked Japan for assisting Pakistan to combat the pandemic as well as in dealing with the desert locust attack.

The two ministers exchanged views on the socioeconomic ramifications of the pandemic.

Qureshi briefed Foreign Minister Motegi about Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ‘Global Initiative on Debt Relief’ for developing countries.

The Foreign Minister underscored that without immediate, coordinated and comprehensive actions to create fiscal space, the developing world may have to contend with dire social, political and economic consequences.

On situation in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the human rights violations are continuing unabated and concerns have intensified about spread of the infection due to restrictions on information dissemination and unfettered access to medical and other essential supplies.

Both foreign ministers expressed commitment to further strengthen bilateral relations.

