Sindh Region Wrestling Competition Under HEC Talent Hunt Begins

Umer Jamshaid Published June 13, 2022 | 07:08 PM

Sindh Region Wrestling Competition under Talent Hunt Youth Sports League of Higher Education Commission has been started at Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam from Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :Sindh Region Wrestling Competition under Talent Hunt Youth Sports League of Higher education Commission has been started at Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam from Monday.

The young wrestlers from Karachi, Larkana, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Jacobabad and Shaheed Benazirabad are participating in different categories of the which jointly inaugurated by the Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Prof. Dr. Fateh Marri, Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem ur Rehman Memon and Wing Commander Pakistan Rangers Colonel Suleman Rasheed.

Addressing the participants of the ceremony, the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Marri said that under sponsorship of Higher Education Commission, the universities of Sindh have been engaged in providing opportunities to university, college and school levels students of the province to take part in different sports disciplines.

The successful players of these sports competitions will be selected for provincial level teams for participation in national tournaments.

The Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem ur Rehman Memon appreciated the management of Sindh Agriculture University Tando for providing outdoor and indoor sports facilities to the students and hoped that the successful players of these sports events will represent Pakistan at international level competitions.

The Wing Commander Pakistan Rangers Colonel Suleman Rasheed called upon the youth to full take part in the sports activities so that they could be able participate in national and international levels competitions.

