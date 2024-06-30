Sindh Regional Ombudsman Offices Directed To Improve Their Performance
Muhammad Irfan Published June 30, 2024 | 07:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Provincial Ombudsman of Sindh Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput has said that all the regional offices of the Sindh Ombudsman should improve their performance in order to immediately resolve the problems of the people.
He expressed these views during a meeting of the district officers through video link here Sunday.
The Ombudsman of Sindh said that his office was working to resolve the issues of the people.
Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput further said that social media could play an important role in creating awareness of the performance of the provincial ombudsman office.
