Open Menu

Sindh Regional Ombudsman Offices Directed To Improve Their Performance

Muhammad Irfan Published June 30, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Sindh regional Ombudsman offices directed to improve their performance

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Provincial Ombudsman of Sindh Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput has said that all the regional offices of the Sindh Ombudsman should improve their performance in order to immediately resolve the problems of the people.

He expressed these views during a meeting of the district officers through video link here Sunday.

The Ombudsman of Sindh said that his office was working to resolve the issues of the people.

Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput further said that social media could play an important role in creating awareness of the performance of the provincial ombudsman office.

Related Topics

Sindh Social Media Sunday All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

10 hours ago
 India clinch second T20 World Cup championship tit ..

India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa

20 hours ago
 PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

20 hours ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

20 hours ago
 Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for month ..

Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA

21 hours ago
Provincial development budget devise keeping in mi ..

Provincial development budget devise keeping in mind public needs: Sarfraz Bugti

21 hours ago
 Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Mu ..

Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Muharram

21 hours ago
 SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public ..

SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public complaints

21 hours ago
 4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months

4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months

21 hours ago
 EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committe ..

EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committee meets

21 hours ago
 TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic de ..

TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic development; Minister Health of ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan