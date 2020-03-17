UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Registers 11 New Cases Of Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 06:42 PM

Sindh registers 11 new cases of coronavirus

With 11 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (Covid 19) by Tuesday noon the total number of affected patients in Sindh surged to 155, including the two fully recovered, said a spokesman of the provincial health department

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :With 11 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (Covid 19) by Tuesday noon the total number of affected patients in Sindh surged to 155, including the two fully recovered, said a spokesman of the provincial health department.

Five of these patients tested positive, he said hold a history of visiting Saudi Arab in recent past while six are those returning from Iran.

Of the 153 Covid 19 positive cases, presently under treatment in the province, 36 were said to be in Karachi and one in Hyderabad while 119 of them are the pilgrims who have returned from Iran, via Taftan border.

These affected individuals, from amongst the 234 pilgrims transported to the dedicated isolation center in Sukkur for necessary assessment, belong to different parts of the province.

According to the spokesman of the total 234 pilgrims 115 have tested negative while those identified to be inflicted with the virus are being assisted to not only complete their essentially required quarantine period but also provided with needed medical support.

The province has also registered recovery of two of the patients who were said to have resumed their normal lives.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Iran Saudi Arab Hyderabad Sukkur Border From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chohan says he is sorry if his emotions were prese ..

38 minutes ago

Masood Khan pays tribute to Kashmiri youth martyre ..

41 minutes ago

Lab to test Coronavirus patients made functional i ..

53 minutes ago

Russian Stores Have No Problems With Supplies Amid ..

48 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Visits Air War College

59 minutes ago

AED100 million in programmes to support residentia ..

59 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.