Sindh registers 11 new cases of coronavirus

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :With 11 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (Covid 19) by Tuesday noon the total number of affected patients in Sindh surged to 155, including the two fully recovered, said a spokesman of the provincial health department.

Five of these patients tested positive, he said hold a history of visiting Saudi Arab in recent past while six are those returning from Iran.

Of the 153 Covid 19 positive cases, presently under treatment in the province, 36 were said to be in Karachi and one in Hyderabad while 119 of them are the pilgrims who have returned from Iran, via Taftan border.

These affected individuals, from amongst the 234 pilgrims transported to the dedicated isolation center in Sukkur for necessary assessment, belong to different parts of the province.

According to the spokesman of the total 234 pilgrims 115 have tested negative while those identified to be inflicted with the virus are being assisted to not only complete their essentially required quarantine period but also provided with needed medical support.

The province has also registered recovery of two of the patients who were said to have resumed their normal lives.