Sindh registers 686 dengue cases

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Vector Borne Diseases (VBD), Department of Directorate General Health Services Sindh has recorded 686 dengue cases from October 01 to October 15 across Sindh Province.

As per statistics shared by Sindh Health Department here on Saturday, majority of dengue cases have registered in Karachi Division. Out of total cases, 362 dengue cases were recorded from Karachi division, with the highest number of 88 cases reported in District East. Out of total cases in Karachi division, 81 cases were in Central District, 84 in Korangi and 23 in Malir Districts, 50 in South District and 38 in West District.

As many as 242 cases have been registered in Hyderabad division while 73 cases have been recorded in Mirpurkhas Division of the province.

Two and three cases were recorded from Larkana division and Sukkur division respectively.

Four cases has recorded from Shaheed Benazirabad divison.

However, no death has been reported during the month of October.