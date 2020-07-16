UrduPoint.com
"Sindh Rejects Basha Dam" Becomes Top Trend

Thu 16th July 2020 | 05:46 PM

“Sindh Rejects Basha Dam” becomes top trend

Criticism has surfaced a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan kicked off mega construction work on the Diamer-Bhasha dam.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 16th, 2020) “Sindh Rejects Basha Dam” on Thursday became top trend a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated the same project.

Twitteratis made different comments on the newly inaugurated dam as some said that construction of dam on Indus river and others said that construction of Basha Dam should be stopped as this Indus River on which it was being constructed was not Indus River.

Another twitterati Ihsan Ali Chachar said: “When India built dams, you cried for violation of international laws but what have you done now?What is different in both of you & your policies?? .You are also violating same laws & doing injustice with lower riparians,”.

Hisham ur Rahman, another Twitterati, said: “If Sindh peoples are not agreed for construction of dam . So don't force because it's their rights . They have the right to give opinions . This Dam is so unlucky how many times this Dam is inaugurated . See what happens,”.

Sanagar Ali also said that Bhasha dam is prelude to ecological crisis; It will: burdenize the economy, lead to earthquakes submerging areas that are home to local people, leave thousands deprived of livelihoods & dispossessed and eventually result into the death of river

Zulfiqar Khoso pointed out that the silence of the Sindh government made it clear that they were loyal to others not to the people's of Sindh.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said the wrong decisions taken by the previous governments led to environmental deterioration and decline in industrial progress over the years.

He was addressing a gathering in the Gilgit-Baltistan city of Chilas, where he arrived to kick off mega construction work on the Diamer-Bhasha dam. He said in the past projects were launched just for vote bank.

He was accompanied by ministers, Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, DG ISI Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, CPEC Authority Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Asim Bajwa and others. For the security of the project, 120 companies of the Pakistan Army were deployed.

