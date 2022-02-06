UrduPoint.com

Sindh Remains Neglected During PML (N) Rule, Haleem Adil Sheikh

Published February 06, 2022

Sindh remains neglected during PML (N) rule, Haleem Adil Sheikh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly and Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Haleem Adil Sheikh strongly deplored the Muslim League (N) for neglecting Sindh province during its regime.

He said that during its rule the Mafia was rewarded here instead of the people of the province.

The leader of the opposition while giving reaction reacting to the visit of PML (N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to Sindh and over his press conference, said that those who have destroyed Sindh are now the PML- N's favorites.

He asked Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to tell the people when Nawaz Sharif was returning home to face his jail term.

He said that as soon as Shahid Khaqan reached Sindh, the cassette had been changed and he could not see the darkest and worst period of the People's party in the province.

Haleem Adil reminded him that the Muslim League members are now lying in front of those for whom they used to talk of dragging them on the streets and tearing their stomachs.

He alleged that the agents of the Sicilian mafia were talking about prosperity and development of the country and they were the one who had kept the nation's looted money in the accounts of their servants for the purpose of money laundering.

Criticizing PML -N leadership, Haleem Adil said after losing power one of their leaders had become Nelson Mandela while others portray himself as Che Guevara.

He said that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi should announce the permanent leader of PML (N) before talking about others.

Haleem said as long as there is a government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, PPP and PML (N) will continue to wander like this and mislead the innocent people.

