Sindh Reports 14 COVID-19 Deaths, 1263 New Patients In 24 Hours

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 11:12 PM

Sindh reports 14 COVID-19 deaths, 1263 new patients in 24 hours

As many as 14 more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 6,924 and 1,263 new cases emerged when 16,498 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 14 more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 6,924 and 1,263 new cases emerged when 16,498 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Wednesday.

He added that 14 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 6,924 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 16,498 samples were tested which detected 1,263 cases that constituted 7.7 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 5,560,720 tests have been conducted against which 433,651 cases were diagnosed, of them 86.7 percent or 375,930 patients have recovered, including 918 overnight.

The CM said that currently 50,797 patients were under treatment, of them 49,841 were in home isolation, 40 at isolation centers and 916 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 816 patients was stated to be critical, including 74 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 1,263 new cases, 643 have been detected from Karachi, including 267 from East, 171 South, 93 Central, 71 Malir and 30 West and 11 Korangi. Hyderabad has 181, Badin 46, Sanghar 45, Tharparkar 37, Thatta 33, Jamshoro, Umerkot and Khairpur 29 each, Tando Muhammad Khan 28, Matiari 25, Mirpurkhas 23, Sujawal 12, Sukkur 8, Larkana and Shaheed Benazirabad 4 each, Dadu and Kashmore 3 each and Ghotki 2.

Murad Ali Shah urged people to follow the SOPs issued by the government.

