Sindh reports 188 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday said that 8999 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, of which 188 new cases of coronavirus were detected.

The CM Sindh expressed these views, in a statement issued here on Sunday regarding the situation of coronavirus in Sindh.

Murad said a total of 1055050 coronavirus tests had been conducted in the province so far, of which the virus had been confirmed in 130671 persons.

He said 49 more patients had recovered, taking the total number of recovered patients to 126213.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said at present 2035 patients were undergoing treatment out of which 1700 patients were at home while 7 at isolation centers and 328 at different hospitals.

The CM Sindh said that the condition of 139 patients was serious while 15 patients were on ventilator.

He said that out of 188 new cases in Sindh, 115 cases are from Karachi. He said that 39 new cases are reported in Thatta, 9 each in Badin and Jamshoro, 7 each in Tando Allahyar and Tando Muhammad Khan.

As many as 12 from Thatta, Badin 9, Khairpur 8, Hyderabad 4, Tando Muhammad Khan 4, Kashmore 3, Tando Allahyar 3, 2 each from Sukkur, Qambar, Larkana, Sanghar and one each from Ghotki, Jacobabad, Jamshoro, Matiari, Shaheed Benazirabad and Shikarpur were reported.