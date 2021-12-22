Sindh reports 221 new cases of COVID-19

Fortunately no death stemming from coronavirus reported the other day, however 221 new cases emerged when 13,424 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Fortunately no death stemming from coronavirus reported the other day, however 221 new cases emerged when 13,424 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement on Wednesday.

Murad Ali Shah said fortunately no death was reported in 24 Hours. He added that till last Monday the number deaths was 7,658.

He said 13,424 samples were tested which detected 221 cases that constituted 1.6 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 7,011,461 tests have been conducted against which 478,756 cases were diagnosed, of them 97.4 percent or 466,469 patients have recovered, including 188 overnight.

The CM said currently 4,629 patients were under treatment, of them 4,458 were in home isolation, 28 at isolation centers and 143 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 134 patients was stated to be critical, including 15 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 221 new cases, 66 have been detected from Karachi, including 44 from South, 15 East, Central and West three each and one from Korangi. Hyderabad has 25, Dadu 16, Matiri 15, Tando Muhammad Khan and Thatta 14 each, Shaheed Benazirabad 13, Sujawal 12, Jamshoro nine, Sukkur five, Ghotki, Larkana and Tharparkar four each, Badin, Sanghar, Shikarpur, Tando Allahyar and Umerkot three each, Jacobabad and Mirpurkhas two each.

Sharing vaccination data the CM said that 27,332,412 vaccinations have been administered upto December 20, and added during the last 24 hours 179,843 vaccines were inoculated - in total 27,512,255 vaccines have administered which constituted 50.02 percent of the vaccine eligible population.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.