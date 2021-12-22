UrduPoint.com

Sindh Reports 221 New Cases Of COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 09:47 PM

Sindh reports 221 new cases of COVID-19

Fortunately no death stemming from coronavirus reported the other day, however 221 new cases emerged when 13,424 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Fortunately no death stemming from coronavirus reported the other day, however 221 new cases emerged when 13,424 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement on Wednesday.

Murad Ali Shah said fortunately no death was reported in 24 Hours. He added that till last Monday the number deaths was 7,658.

He said 13,424 samples were tested which detected 221 cases that constituted 1.6 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 7,011,461 tests have been conducted against which 478,756 cases were diagnosed, of them 97.4 percent or 466,469 patients have recovered, including 188 overnight.

The CM said currently 4,629 patients were under treatment, of them 4,458 were in home isolation, 28 at isolation centers and 143 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 134 patients was stated to be critical, including 15 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 221 new cases, 66 have been detected from Karachi, including 44 from South, 15 East, Central and West three each and one from Korangi. Hyderabad has 25, Dadu 16, Matiri 15, Tando Muhammad Khan and Thatta 14 each, Shaheed Benazirabad 13, Sujawal 12, Jamshoro nine, Sukkur five, Ghotki, Larkana and Tharparkar four each, Badin, Sanghar, Shikarpur, Tando Allahyar and Umerkot three each, Jacobabad and Mirpurkhas two each.

Sharing vaccination data the CM said that 27,332,412 vaccinations have been administered upto December 20, and added during the last 24 hours 179,843 vaccines were inoculated - in total 27,512,255 vaccines have administered which constituted 50.02 percent of the vaccine eligible population.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana Jacobabad Shikarpur Jamshoro Thatta Badin Tando Allahyar Tando Muhammad Khan Sanghar Dadu Ghotki Tharparkar Korangi Sujawal December Murad Ali Shah From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Comprehensive strategy evolved to control crimes: ..

Comprehensive strategy evolved to control crimes: CPO

8 minutes ago
 Christians peace-loving people; never involve in e ..

Christians peace-loving people; never involve in extremism, terrorism: Sheikh Ra ..

8 minutes ago
 Govt. will provide shelter to homeless Christians ..

Govt. will provide shelter to homeless Christians in Islamabad: Rashid

8 minutes ago
 US Government Spends $300Mln to Fight Opioid, Stim ..

US Government Spends $300Mln to Fight Opioid, Stimulants Crisis - Justice Dept.

8 minutes ago
 Xi Jinping Says Hong Kong Government Managed to Re ..

Xi Jinping Says Hong Kong Government Managed to Restore Stability

8 minutes ago
 NAB granted time for comments in BISP case

NAB granted time for comments in BISP case

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.