Sindh Reports 310 New COVID-19 Cases, No Death In 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 06:00 PM

Sindh reports 310 new COVID-19 cases, no death in 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday said that 310 new cases of coronavirus emerged when 9,019 samples were tested, raising the tally to 143,836 and fortunately no new death was reported overnight.

In a statement issued here from the CM House, Murad Ali Shah said 9019 samples were tested against which 310 new cases emerged that constituted 3.4 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 1,590,779 tests have been conducted all over Sindh which detected 143,836 cases, of them 95 percent or 136,654 have recovered, including 136 overnight.  The CM said that currently 4584 patients were under treatment, of them 4328 in home isolation, four at isolation centers and 255 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 167 patients was stated to be critical, including 31 shifted to ventilators.

According to Murd Ali Shah, out of 310 new cases, 225 have been detected from Karachi, of them 76 belong to East, 65 South, 35 Korangi, 29 Central, 14 Malir and six West. Shaheed Benazirabad and Hyderabad have eight cases each, Kambar, Matiari and Sukkur five each, Mirpurkhas, Tando Allahyar and Dadu three each, Badin, Jamshoro, Larkana and Thatta two each and Sanghar one.

