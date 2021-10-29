Sindh reports 353 more coronavirus cases, no death

Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 did not cause any death during the past 24 hours in Sindh but 353 new patients reported when 15,233 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 did not cause any death during the past 24 hours in Sindh but 353 new patients reported when 15,233 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Friday.

He added that no more patient of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 7,563 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 15,233 samples were tested which detected 353 cases that constituted 2.3 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 6,389,577 tests have been conducted against which 468,493 cases were diagnosed, of them 95.9 percent or 449,308 patients have recovered, including 305 overnight.

The CM said that currently 11,378 patients were under treatment, of them 11,330 were in home isolation, 25 at isolation centers and 219 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 218 patients was stated to be critical, including 11 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 353 new cases, 68 have been detected from Karachi, including 27 from East, 17 Korangi, 11 South, Central and West six each and one Malir. Hyderabad has 64, Sanghar 28, Sujawal 24, Jamshoro 23, Shaheed Benazirabad 21, Thatta 19, Mirpurkhas 17, Tando Muhammad Khan, NausheroFeroze and Tharparkar 16 each, Dadu 14, Umerkot nine, Tando Allahyar six, Badin and Matiari four each, Larkana two and Khairpur and Sukkur one each.

The chief minister urged people to follow standard operating procedures.