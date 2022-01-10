UrduPoint.com

Sindh Reports 39 Omicron Variant Cases, 940 COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2022 | 08:19 PM

Sindh reports 39 Omicron variant cases, 940 COVID-19 cases

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Monday said 39 more cases of Omicron variant emerged when 53 samples were tested lifting the tally to 367 and 940 new cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed through 13,757 tests and one more patient died lifting the death toll to 7,682

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Monday said 39 more cases of Omicron variant emerged when 53 samples were tested lifting the tally to 367 and 940 new cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed through 13,757 tests and one more patient died lifting the death toll to 7,682.

Omicron: The chief minister sharing the omicron cases report said during last two days 53 tests were conducted which detected 39 new cases lifting the number of omicron variant cases detected in the province so far to 367. COVID-19: Giving details of COVID-19 situation, Murad Ali Shah said one more patient of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,682 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate and 940 new cases emerged when 13,757 tests were conducted that came to 6.8 percent current detection rate. He said so far 7,270,087 tests have been conducted against which 487,290 cases were diagnosed, of them 96.2 percent or 468,922 patients have recovered, including 96 overnight.

The CM said currently 10,686 patients were under treatment, of them 10,410 were in home isolation, 120 at isolation centers and 156 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 150 patients was stated to be critical, including 17 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 940 new cases, 799 have been detected from Karachi, including 350 from South, 275 East, 115 Central, 45 Korangi, 35 Malir and 24 West. Hyderabad has 27, Thatta 15, Jamshoro 11, Matiari and Shaheed Benazirabad 10 each, Larkana 8, Badin and Kamber 7 each, Sanghar 6, Umerkot 5, Jacobabad, Sujawal, Shikarpur and Nausheroferoze 4 each, Ghotki, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tharparkar, Sukkur and Mirpurkhas 3 each, Tando Allahyar 2 and Dadu 1.

Vaccination: Sharing vaccination data the CM said 30,618,044 vaccinations have been administered upto January 8th and added during the last 24 hours 135,151 vaccines were inoculated - in total 30,753,195 vaccines have administered which constituted 55.67 percent of the vaccine eligible population.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Died Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana Jacobabad Shikarpur Jamshoro Thatta Badin Tando Allahyar Tando Muhammad Khan Sanghar Dadu Ghotki Matiari Tharparkar Korangi Malir Sujawal January Murad Ali Shah From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Distillery unearthed, four criminals held

Distillery unearthed, four criminals held

1 minute ago
 PA offers Fateha for victims of Murree tragedy

PA offers Fateha for victims of Murree tragedy

1 minute ago
 CSTO Secretary General to Visit Kazakhstan From Ja ..

CSTO Secretary General to Visit Kazakhstan From January 11-13, Meet With Tokayev

1 minute ago
 Youth arrested over aerial firing, uploading video ..

Youth arrested over aerial firing, uploading video on social media

1 minute ago
 6 children among 7 suffer burns in cylinder fire

6 children among 7 suffer burns in cylinder fire

4 minutes ago
 29 power pilferers nabbed in a day

29 power pilferers nabbed in a day

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.