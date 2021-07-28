Sindh reports 43 deaths, 2672 new cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Wednesday said that during the last 24 hours, stemming from COVID-19, we have 43 deaths, one of the highest numbers in the province, and 2672 new cases

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Wednesday said that during the last 24 hours, stemming from COVID-19, we have 43 deaths, one of the highest numbers in the province, and 2672 new cases.

"This situation is enough to assess the severity of the pandemic in the fourth wave, therefore we have to be alert to control the situation".

In a statement Shah said 43 patients of COVID-19 died over night lifting the death toll to 5,903 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate and 2672 news cases emerged when 20,438 tests were conducted that came to 13 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 4,947,872 tests have been conducted against which 374,417 cases were diagnosed, of them 88.4 percent or 330,836 patients have recovered, including 670 overnight.

The CM said that currently 37,678 patients were under treatment, of them 36,292 were in home isolation, 1,341 at different hospitals and 45 patients in Isolation Centers.

He added that the condition of 1,181 patients was stated to be critical, including 93 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 2,672 new cases, 2,042 have been detected from Karachi.

Explaining districts-wise statistics, Murad Ali Shah said Karachi has 2042 new cases, of them 744 in East, 475 South, 404 Central, 209 Korangi, 116 Malir and 94 West.

Hyderabad has 144 new cases, Mirpurkhas & Thatta 42 each, Sukkur & Sanghar 41 each, Badin & Tando Allahyar 37 each, Thar Parkar 34, Matiari & Nawab Shah 28 each, Noushehro Feroz 26, Umarkot 13, Tando Muhammad Khan 10, Khairpur & Ghotki 7 each, Jamshoro 5, Larkano 4, Shikarpur 3, Sujawal, Dadu and Kashmore one each new Covid-19 case reported.