UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Reports 43 Deaths, 2672 New Cases Of COVID-19 In 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid 20 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 08:50 PM

Sindh reports 43 deaths, 2672 new cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Wednesday said that during the last 24 hours, stemming from COVID-19, we have 43 deaths, one of the highest numbers in the province, and 2672 new cases

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Wednesday said that during the last 24 hours, stemming from COVID-19, we have 43 deaths, one of the highest numbers in the province, and 2672 new cases.

"This situation is enough to assess the severity of the pandemic in the fourth wave, therefore we have to be alert to control the situation".

In a statement Shah said 43 patients of COVID-19 died over night lifting the death toll to 5,903 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate and 2672 news cases emerged when 20,438 tests were conducted that came to 13 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 4,947,872 tests have been conducted against which 374,417 cases were diagnosed, of them 88.4 percent or 330,836 patients have recovered, including 670 overnight.

The CM said that currently 37,678 patients were under treatment, of them 36,292 were in home isolation, 1,341 at different hospitals and 45 patients in Isolation Centers.

He added that the condition of 1,181 patients was stated to be critical, including 93 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 2,672 new cases, 2,042 have been detected from Karachi.

Explaining districts-wise statistics, Murad Ali Shah said Karachi has 2042 new cases, of them 744 in East, 475 South, 404 Central, 209 Korangi, 116 Malir and 94 West.

Hyderabad has 144 new cases, Mirpurkhas & Thatta 42 each, Sukkur & Sanghar 41 each, Badin & Tando Allahyar 37 each, Thar Parkar 34, Matiari & Nawab Shah 28 each, Noushehro Feroz 26, Umarkot 13, Tando Muhammad Khan 10, Khairpur & Ghotki 7 each, Jamshoro 5, Larkano 4, Shikarpur 3, Sujawal, Dadu and Kashmore one each new Covid-19 case reported.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Thar Died Alert Sukkur Shikarpur Jamshoro Thatta Badin Umarkot Tando Allahyar Tando Muhammad Khan Sanghar Khairpur Dadu Ghotki Kashmore Matiari Korangi Malir Sujawal Murad Ali Shah From

Recent Stories

Russia says Navalny social media accounts should b ..

41 seconds ago

PTI to arrange training workshops for digital medi ..

42 seconds ago

France calls on Tunisia to 'rapidly' name PM and c ..

44 seconds ago

Chief Minister visits mausoleum of Mir Chakar Azam ..

46 seconds ago

Talks Between US, Russian Diplomats in Geneva 'Pro ..

9 minutes ago

Dubai Police arrest gang involved in theft, burgla ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.