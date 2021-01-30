UrduPoint.com
Sindh Reports 6 Deaths, 774 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 10:12 PM

As many as 6 more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 3,992 and 774 new cases emerged when 12,698 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :As many as 6 more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 3,992 and 774 new cases emerged when 12,698 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Saturday.

He added that 6 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 3,992 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 12,698 samples were tested which detected 774 cases that constituted 6 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 2,713,546 tests have been conducted against which 246,436 cases were diagnosed, of them 91 percent or 224,101 patients have recovered, including 743 overnight.

The CM said that currently 18,343 patients were under treatment, of them 17,461 were in home isolation, 15 at isolation centers and 867 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 792 patients was stated to be critical, including 81 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 774 new cases, 509 have been detected from Karachi, including 210 from East, 113 South, 97 Korangi, 34 Central, 32 Malir, and 23 West. Hyderabad has 51, Jamshoro 38, Ghotki 15, Khairpur and Sujawal 14 each, Tando Allahyar 12, Matiari and Kashmore 11 each, Sanghar, Umerkot and Badin 9 each, Kamber 8, Shaheed Benazirabad and Tando Muhammad Khan 6 each, Shikarpur 5, Jacobabad 4, Sukkur 3, Mirpurkhas and Nausheroferoze 2 each, Dadu and Thatta 1 each.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

