Sindh Reports 812 New COVID-19 Cases, 12 Deaths In 24 Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 hours ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 01:52 AM

Sindh reports 812 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths in 24 hours

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Tuesday said that 12 patients of COVID-19 passed away taking the deaths tally to 4765 in the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Tuesday said that 12 patients of COVID-19 passed away taking the deaths tally to 4765 in the province.

In a statement, he said 12675 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, of which 812 new cases of coronavirus were detected.

The chief minister said a total of 3792480 tests had been conducted in the province so far for the coronavirus, of which the virus had been confirmed in 294237 persons.

He said 871 more patients had recovered, taking the total number of recovered patients to 271581.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said at present 17891 patients were undergoing treatment out of which 17181 patients were at home while 710 at isolation centers and at different hospitals.

The CM said that the condition of 666 patients was serious while 62 patients were on ventilators.

He said that out of 812 new cases in Sindh, 441 cases are from Karachi out of which 165 from East, 148 South, 72 Central, 28 Malir, 16 West, and 12, from Korangi.

He said that 91 new cases are reported in Hyderabad, 72 Ghotki, 35 Shikarpur, 20 Tando Muhammad Khan, 18 Khairpur, 16 Naushahro Feroze, 15 Mirpurkhas, 14 Larkana, 13 each Matiari and Kashmore, 11 each Jamshoro and Thatta, 9 Sukkur, 7 Sujawal, 5 Shaheed Benazirabad, 2 Sanghar, one each at Jacobabad and Qambar.

More Stories From Pakistan

