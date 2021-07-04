Sindh reports 940 new coronavirus cases with eight deaths in 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :As many as 8 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 5,520 and 940 new cases emerged when 16,516 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Sunday.

He added that 8 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 5,520 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 16,516 samples were tested which detected 940 cases that constituted 5.7 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 4,570,529 tests have been conducted against which 340,885 cases were diagnosed, of them 92.3 percent or 314,596 patients have recovered, including 157 overnight.

The CM said that currently 20,769 patients were under treatment, of them 20,061 were in home isolation, 62 at isolation centers and 646 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 586 patients was stated to be critical, including 39 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 940 new cases, 716 have been detected from Karachi, including 277 from East, 117 South, 103 Central, Korangi and Malir 88 each and 43 West. Hyderabad has 28, Dadu 19, Kashmore and Thatta 17 each, Sanghar 16, Tando Allahyar 14, Badin 9, Tharparkar, Jamshoro and Matiari 7 each, Khairpur, Umerkot and Shaheed Benazirabad 4each, Sukkur 3, Ghotki 2 and Larkana 1.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.