Sindh reports one death, 167 new cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :A patient of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,631 and 167 new cases emerged when 9,732 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement on Thursday.

He added that one more patient of COVID-19 lost his life lifting the death toll to 7,631 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

He said 9,732 samples were tested which detected 167 cases that constituted 1.7 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 6,847,855 tests have been conducted against which 476,381 cases were diagnosed, of them 97.6 percent or 465,236 patients have recovered, including 115 overnight.

The CM said currently 3,514 patients were under treatment, of them 3,347 were in home isolation, 20 at isolation centers and 147 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 144 patients was stated to be critical, including 11 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 167 new cases, 61 have been detected from Karachi, including 21 from South, 20 East, 12 Korangi, 5 West and 3 Central. Shaheed Benazirabad has 15, Hyderabad 14, Jamshoro, Tando Muhammad Khan, Thatta and Matiari 10 each, Mirpurkhas 9, Larkana 4, Badin, Tando Allahyar, Umerkot and Sujawal 3 each, Sanghar 2.

Vaccination: Sharing vaccination data the CM said 25,194,813 vaccinations have been administered upto December 7th, and added during the last 24 hours 185,285 vaccines were inoculated - in total 25,380,098 vaccines have administered which constituted 46.64 percent of the vaccine eligible population.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.