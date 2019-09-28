Sindh reports seventh case of polio for the year 2019

Emergency Operation Centre for Polio in Sindh here on Saturday announced that a new case of polio has been reported from tehsil Kotri, district Jamshoro

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :Emergency Operation Centre for Polio in Sindh here on Saturday announced that a new case of polio has been reported from tehsil Kotri, district Jamshoro.

Abid Hasan, the spokesman of EoC Polio-Sindh sharing details said a 31 month old boy has become the 7th polio victim in the province during the current year of 2019.

Other affected districts are Hyderabad with 2 Cases of polio and Larkana with 1 case and Karachi with 3 polio cases which were reported earlier in the year.

The latest victim of the crippling disease was said to be alright till he developed fever and chest congestion on August 22, however, the very next the child unfortunately also got hit by a water tanker while playing on the road, consequent to which, the child became irritable and was unable to move legs.

The child was said to be taken to nearby hospital, where he got medication, since his condition did not improve, he was further referred to Ziauddin Hospital in Karachi where he was suspected of acute flaccid paralysis (AFP).

Upon testing it was established the child had polio with reduced reflexes in both lower limbs.

Polio eradication has faced difficulties in 2019 with the total case count now standing at 69, with 52 cases from KP and KPTD, seven cases from Sindh, five cases each from Balochsitan and Punjab.

"The child had routine dose of polio which we are verifying and it is being investigated how many campaign doses were received," said Abid Hasan.

EoC-Sindh was said to have aggressive campaigns from November all the way to June with the aim to not only stop polio cases but eradicate polio from the environment.

"We will ensure we turn the tide" said the spokes person for the EoC in Sindh.

As per forthcoming campaigns, he said OPV will be provided to the communities at their doorsteps emphasizing that parents must also cooperate with EoC by not only accepting the vaccine but also ensuring that their children are not denied of routine immunization.

This was said to be possible if only parents and caretakers take their children to any government EPI centre where thesevaccines are available free of cost.