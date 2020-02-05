UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Reports Third Polio Case Of The Current Year

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 09:15 PM

Sindh reports third polio case of the current year

The Emergency Operation Centre (EmOC) for polio in Sindh here on Wednesday confirmed one new polio case for the year 2020 from UC Jamal in Kashmore District

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :The Emergency Operation Centre (EmOC) for polio in Sindh here on Wednesday confirmed one new polio case for the year 2020 from UC Jamal in Kashmore District.

This takes the total tally of Sindh to 3 and Pakistan to 8 for the year 2020, said EmOC spokesman mentioning that a 40 months old female child has been affected by polio with weakness in both lower limbs with date of onset being 16-01-2020.

According to parents the child had received 7 doses of oral polio vaccination (OPV), however, an investigation is ongoing into these claim.

The spokesman said National EOC and Sindh EOC have started to fight back to get polio eradication on track and reverse this trend.

The first step was claimed to be the successful Dec NID followed by a case response in January while another campaign is scheduled to be conducted during the current month.

Efforts and delivery of quality campaigns over the next few months, he said will bridge the immunity gap lead to significant decrease in intensity of virus transmission in 2nd half of 2020.

"The current risk to our children is very real and while it is our job to deliver these vaccines at the doorstep, caregivers must also step up and protect their children through vaccinations," said the official.

The National EOC and Sindh EOC urge parents to ensure Immunization of their children both in routine as well as the special campaigns planned by the programme during next fewmonths.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Polio Immunity Job Oral Lead Kashmore January 2020 From

Recent Stories

Jamaat e Islami rally participants join to make hu ..

28 seconds ago

SSP Sukkur organizes rally on Kashmir Solidarity D ..

30 seconds ago

Efforts needed to draw attention of int'l organiza ..

31 seconds ago

Our basic agreement with government is to provide ..

7 minutes ago

Russian Military Sings Contract for Production of ..

5 minutes ago

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in Shaheed Benazir ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.