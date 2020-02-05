Sindh reports third polio case of the current year

The Emergency Operation Centre (EmOC) for polio in Sindh here on Wednesday confirmed one new polio case for the year 2020 from UC Jamal in Kashmore District

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :The Emergency Operation Centre (EmOC) for polio in Sindh here on Wednesday confirmed one new polio case for the year 2020 from UC Jamal in Kashmore District.

This takes the total tally of Sindh to 3 and Pakistan to 8 for the year 2020, said EmOC spokesman mentioning that a 40 months old female child has been affected by polio with weakness in both lower limbs with date of onset being 16-01-2020.

According to parents the child had received 7 doses of oral polio vaccination (OPV), however, an investigation is ongoing into these claim.

The spokesman said National EOC and Sindh EOC have started to fight back to get polio eradication on track and reverse this trend.

The first step was claimed to be the successful Dec NID followed by a case response in January while another campaign is scheduled to be conducted during the current month.

Efforts and delivery of quality campaigns over the next few months, he said will bridge the immunity gap lead to significant decrease in intensity of virus transmission in 2nd half of 2020.

"The current risk to our children is very real and while it is our job to deliver these vaccines at the doorstep, caregivers must also step up and protect their children through vaccinations," said the official.

The National EOC and Sindh EOC urge parents to ensure Immunization of their children both in routine as well as the special campaigns planned by the programme during next fewmonths.