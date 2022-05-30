UrduPoint.com

Sindh Rescue -1122 Service To Be Launched On Tuesday

Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2022 | 06:24 PM

Sindh Rescue -1122 Service to be launched on Tuesday

The Sindh Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) will be launched on Tuesday (May 31)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :The Sindh Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) will be launched on Tuesday (May 31).

The Launching Ceremony of the Sindh Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) will be held on Tuesday at Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC)'s sports Complex at 10:00 a.m., according to a communique here on Monday.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Sports May

Recent Stories

PDWP approves Rs 5304 mln developmental schemes

PDWP approves Rs 5304 mln developmental schemes

1 minute ago
 DC for stern action against artificial shortage, p ..

DC for stern action against artificial shortage, profiteering of fertilizer

1 minute ago
 Three pedestrians die after hit by mini truck

Three pedestrians die after hit by mini truck

1 minute ago
 About 60% of Ukrainian Refugees Returned Home - In ..

About 60% of Ukrainian Refugees Returned Home - Interior Ministry Adviser

1 minute ago
 Russian, Israeli Senior Officials Discuss Developm ..

Russian, Israeli Senior Officials Discuss Development of Bilateral Relations - M ..

3 minutes ago
 Two Punjab Highway Patrolling constables suspended ..

Two Punjab Highway Patrolling constables suspended

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.