Sindh Rescue -1122 Service to be launched on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :The Sindh Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) will be launched on Tuesday (May 31).

The Launching Ceremony of the Sindh Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) will be held on Tuesday at Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC)'s sports Complex at 10:00 a.m., according to a communique here on Monday.