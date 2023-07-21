Open Menu

Sindh Reserve Police Merged Into Rapid Response Force

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 21, 2023 | 09:10 AM

Sindh reserve police merged into rapid response force

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :The Sindh Reserve Police has been merged into the rapid response force (RRF), SSP (RRF) Ali Raza told this in a briefing during the meeting chaired by IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon He said seven platoons of RRF in Kashmore, three platoons in Ghotki, and one platoon in Shikarpur Katcha Area were engaged in intelligence-based operations against crimes, according to a spokesman for Sindh Police on Thursday.

SSP RRF said for the Crowd Management Unit (CMU) operating under RRF, a building was needed in Hyderabad and Sukkur while currently, the number of vehicles available with RRF was 65.

He further informed that five master trainers from Punjab had trained 34 trainers who had passed out.

IGP - Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon said arms and ammunition and other required equipment and supplies etc. had been allotted to RRF while comprehensive recommendations for required additional equipment and vehicles should be sent soon so that these steps could be finalized in the budget of the financial year 2023/24.

The meeting was attended by Additional IGPs of Operations, Training, Special Branch, DIGPs of Headquarters, Investigation/Crime Branch, T&T, Establishment, Finance, RRF and AIGPs of Admin and Logistics.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Punjab Budget Vehicles Hyderabad Sukkur Shikarpur Ghotki Kashmore From

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality opens registrations for ‘Futu ..

Dubai Municipality opens registrations for ‘Future Talents’ Scholarship prog ..

8 hours ago
 Silal to open Innovation Oasis in Al Ain

Silal to open Innovation Oasis in Al Ain

8 hours ago
 ADCB reports 23% net profit hike reaching AED1.93b ..

ADCB reports 23% net profit hike reaching AED1.93bn in Q2’23

9 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy hosts ‘Design T ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy hosts ‘Design Thinking Hackathon’

9 hours ago
 Fleetwood sets pace at British Open alongside amat ..

Fleetwood sets pace at British Open alongside amateur Lamprecht

9 hours ago
 Asgreen hails escape quartet as Tour de France spr ..

Asgreen hails escape quartet as Tour de France sprinters miss a beat

9 hours ago
World 'woefully off track' to achieve SDGs by 2030 ..

World 'woefully off track' to achieve SDGs by 2030, experts say as key meeting e ..

9 hours ago
 Sisi to Head Egyptian Delegation at Russia-Africa ..

Sisi to Head Egyptian Delegation at Russia-Africa Summit - Source

9 hours ago
 Kirby Says White House Was Aware of Kissinger's Tr ..

Kirby Says White House Was Aware of Kissinger's Trip to China, Seeks Similar Con ..

9 hours ago
 Revised PEMRA law aims to empower journalists, pro ..

Revised PEMRA law aims to empower journalists, promote responsible media environ ..

9 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns another act of Quran's public de ..

Pakistan condemns another act of Quran's public desecration in Sweden

9 hours ago
 Russia's Arctic LNG 2 Project to Be Implemented on ..

Russia's Arctic LNG 2 Project to Be Implemented on Time - Putin

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan