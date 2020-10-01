UrduPoint.com
Sindh Revenue Board Collects Rs 10.429 Billion In September

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 07:34 PM

The Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) collected revenue of Rs 10.429 billion during the month of September, 2020, as compared to the collection of Rs 8.961 billion during September 2019. This shows a growth of 16.38% in revenue, month-on-month, informed the spokesperson of SRB on Thursday

During the first quarter of the Financial Year (FY) 2020-21, the SRB collected Rs 26.378 billion as compared to the collection of Rs. 22.899 billion during the first quarter of FY 2019-20. This shows positive growth of 15.19%, quarter-on-quarter.

During the first quarter of the Financial Year (FY) 2020-21, the SRB collected Rs 26.378 billion as compared to the collection of Rs. 22.899 billion during the first quarter of FY 2019-20. This shows positive growth of 15.19%, quarter-on-quarter.

The heavy rains in the month of August 2020 severely compounded the woes of service sector businesses, already immensely hit by COVID-19.

Had that not been the case, the quarterly growth achieved by the tax collecting agency would have been better.

The SRB acknowledges the support of the Government of Sindh, the devotion and dedication of the officers and staff of the SRB and the cooperation extended by its taxpayers which yielded the results in the shape of the aforementioned revenue collection and revenue growth.

The Sindh Revenue Board is focused on achieving the assigned revenue collection target of Rs 135 billion for the FY 2020-21, although it represents an ambitious growth of 27% as compared to the collection of Rs 106 billion during the FY 2019-20.

