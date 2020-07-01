Sindh Revenue Board collects Rs105.9bn tax

Sindh Revenue Board (SBR) for the financial year 2019-20 collected a total of Rs.105.9 billion revenue as compared to Rs.100.3 billion for the previous year which reflects a growth of 5.6% despite the general economic slowdown during the year

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Sindh Revenue board (SBR) for the financial year 2019-20 collected a total of Rs.105.9 billion revenue as compared to Rs.100.3 billion for the previous year which reflects a growth of 5.6% despite the general economic slowdown during the year.

The collection of Rs.105.9 billion included record receipts of Rs.100.

3 billion of Sindh sales tax and collection of Sindh Workers Welfare Fund had been up to Rs.5.6 billion, according to a news release here on Wednesday.

The year 2019-20 had a particular significance arising from COVID-19.

The employees had put in a lot of effort on the collection by working beyondthe normal call of duty despite the lockdown for Covid-19.

SRB had been targeted to collect Rs.135 billion during 2020-21.