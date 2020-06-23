- Home
Sindh Revenue Board Extends Deadline For Submission Of E-deposit Of SST, E-filing Of Tax Return
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 09:52 PM
The Sindh Revenue Board on Tuesday extended the date for e-deposit of SST and e-filing of tax return for the tax period May 2020 till June 29 and July 2nd respectively
According to a circular, the SRB has permitted the registered persons, including withholding agents, to e-deposit the amount of Sindh sales tax for the tax period May 2020 on or before June 29 (Monday) and to e-file tax returns for the said period till July 2 (Thursday) in the prescribed manner.