Sindh Revenue Board extends deadline for submission of e-deposit of SST, e-filing of tax return

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :The Sindh Revenue board on Tuesday extended the date for e-deposit of SST and e-filing of tax return for the tax period May 2020 till June 29 and July 2nd respectively.

According to a circular, the SRB has permitted the registered persons, including withholding agents, to e-deposit the amount of Sindh sales tax for the tax period May 2020 on or before June 29 (Monday) and to e-file tax returns for the said period till July 2 (Thursday) in the prescribed manner.