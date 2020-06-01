UrduPoint.com
Sindh Revenue Board Issues Tax Incentive Package

Mon 01st June 2020 | 11:38 PM

The Sindh Revenue Board, Government of Sindh has issued Tax Incentive Package, on Monday which provides substantial benefit and relief to the taxpayer, service providers and withholding agents, in return of their tax compliance

The Package includes exemption of up to 100 per cent of the amount of default surcharge, total remission of penalties and immunity from arrest and prosecution, said a statement.

In cases where no tax liability is outstanding but only the arrears of amounts of penalty and/or default surcharge are outstanding, the tax incentive package allows the remission of 95 per cent of the amount of such penalty and 90 per cent of the amount of such default surcharge, if the balance of the amounts of penalty and default surcharge are deposited during the period from June 01 to 30, 2020.

The SRB has advices all taxpayers, service providers and withholding agents to avail of the benefits of the Tax incentive Package which shall expire at the close of the June 30, 2020.

The Incentives announced through the package provides an opportunity to the taxpayers to get substantial waiver of their liability to pay penalties and defaults surcharge by depositing the outstanding amounts of tax liabilities during the period. This may also help in resolution of disputes pending in litigation, appeals, adjudication or audit.

