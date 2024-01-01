Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) collects Rs 21.3bn in Dec 2023

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published January 01, 2024 | 08:26 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar has said that the Sindh Revenue board (SRB) during December 2023 made a record revenue collection of Rs 21.3 billion as compared to Rs 17.5 billion collected during the corresponding period of 2022 (Dec 2022) which shows a growth of 22 percent.

In a statement issued from the CM House, the CM said that during December 2023, the Sindh Revenue Board made a record revenue collection of Rs 21.3 billion as compared to Rs 17.5 billion collected during December 2022, thus registering a growth of 22 percent.

During the first six months of the financial year 2023-24, SRB collected Rs 108.

6 billion as compared to the collection of Rs. 80.2 billion during the first six months of the last financial year 2022-23, posting revenue growth of 35 percent, and thus showcasing its commitment to fiscal excellence even in challenging economic times.

The success in achieving the phenomenal revenue growth during and up to December 2023, is attributed to the continued trust and cooperation of SRB taxpayers, and the relentless efforts of the SRB officers and staff, the CM said.

Sindh Revenue Board is focused on achieving the assigned revenue target of Rs 235 billion for 2023-24, despite all the adverse factors such as low economic growth, reduced economic activity and a stagnant tax base.

