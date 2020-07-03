Sindh revenue collection showed 5 per cent increase: Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the Sindh Revenue Board collected Rs 105 billion revenue in last financial year (2019-20),saying that despite the COVID-19 pandemic and slow economy, the revenue collection of Sindh government showed an increase of 5 per cent

In a statement issued here on Friday, Bilawal Bhutto said the ratio of recovered COVID-19 patients in Sindh was more than other provinces, adding that 46,824 confirmed COVID-19 patients recovered so far which constituted 46 per cent of the all recovered cases in the country.

In his statement Bilawal Bhutto criticized Federal Board of Revenue FBR performance,as well asgovernment's policies.