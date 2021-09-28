Sindh Revenue Minister to hold open court on October 01

UrduPoint.com

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Revenue and Relief Makhdoom Mehboob-u- Zaman and Special Assistant to Chief Minister Maula Bux Mubeejo to hold open court October 1st (Friday) in Tando Ghulam Hyder at Matli-Badin Road at 12:00 p.m.

According to a hand out issued on Tuesday, they will listen to the public complaints against the government departments and issue directives for their resolution on the spot.

The people were asked to ensure their participation in open court and communicate their issues.

