Sindh rulers behind theft of agricultural water: Haleem Adil Sheikh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President and Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh on Monday said that the rulers of Sindh are responsible for theft of irrigation water and water share of tail-end growers is being given to influential landlords.

Addressing to an important press conference on Sindh Assembly premises flanked by PTI parliamentary party leader Bilal Ghaffar, MPAs Dr. Imran Shah, Jamal Siddiqui, Shahzad Qureshi, Shahnawaz Jadoon and others, he said that from 2008 to 2014 Sindh Chief Minister used his special powers and allowed 8330 direct connections from canal, stealing water share of small farmers to benefit PPP men. He alleged that the tail-end growers do not get their water share, as water is illegally given to the henchmen and favourites of Zardari family.

He said that Ali Hassan Zardari, Ghulam Qadir Marri, Malik Asad Sikandar, Kamal Chang, Manzoor Wassan and other got water through illegal connections. He said that the rulers in Sindh have created an artificial shortage of water. He said Wadera ministers and advisors are involved in water theft.

Haleem said the rulers have wrecked havoc of old villages. He said they are blaming the Federal government for making lands of Sindh barren. He said water is being given to Karachi as PPP people have hydrants to sell water. He said that K-IV has become a white elephant and the PPP by changing its design has complicated this project.

He said that an honest non-political grower in Sindh cannot get water for his lands, while blue-eyed boys of government have direct connections from canals.

He said the representative of Sindh is present in Irsa and water is distributed on the basis of availability. He said funds for canal lining and embankments went to the pockets of corruption mafia and every year we face floods.

He said all provinces are given water as per their share. He said in cotton season Sindh was given more water. He said Bilawal cannot become Bashir Khan Qureshi or Benazir Bhutto. He said Bilawal even cannot become a Rasool Bux Palejo. He said in past the PPP was a national level party and today it is a provincial party.

He said no power plant is being made on CJ Canal.

He said previous day ten Sindhi men were murdered. He said their buffalos were stolen and it was duty of police to recover them, but the police did not discharge their duties and when these villagers went to find their stolen buffalos when they were killed by bandits. He said next day seven murders were reported from Shikarpur. He said in four months 63 people were kidnapped and 15 people are still in captivity of kidnappers.

He said kidnapping for ransom is on rise in Sindh. He said that today bandits are so powerful that they share their pictures on social media. They have no fear because they give share of the booty to officers and ministers. He said this shares even goes to the Chief Minister house Haleem Adil said that after politicizing police in Sindh now no one fears from police uniform. He said that IGP should have set up camp office in Katcha area but he even does not go to his own office. He said that after Kaleem Imam, the PPP is running the Sindh police.

He said that Rs756 billion were spent on law and order in the province. He said crime is also rising in Karachi. He said that 48703 cases were reported in 2019, and in 2020 there number rose significantly.

Bilal Ghaffar said that due to positive steps of the federal government now our economy is improving in every sector.