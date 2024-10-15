Sindh Sagar Party (SSP) to hold Maulana Ubaidullah Sindhi Conference on Oct 20

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Sindh Sagar Party (SSP) will hold Maulana Ubaidullah Sindhi Conference here at Khana Badosh writers café on 20th October (Sunday) at 12-00 pm.

Secretary General Sindh Sagar Party Mansoor Jakhar informed here on Tuesday that this ideological and political conference was being organized in memory of sarvaji manifesto of MahaBharat Sarvajia party which was passed by Maulana Ubedullah Sindhi in istanbul city of Turkey on 15th September 1922.

He said that Chairman Sindh Sagar Party Maulana Abdullah Leghari will preside over the conference.

