Sindh Sagar Party (SSP) To Hold Maulana Ubaidullah Sindhi Conference On Oct 20
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 15, 2024 | 06:26 PM
Sindh Sagar Party (SSP) will hold Maulana Ubaidullah Sindhi Conference here at Khana Badosh writers café on 20th October (Sunday) at 12-00 pm
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Sindh Sagar Party (SSP) will hold Maulana Ubaidullah Sindhi Conference here at Khana Badosh writers café on 20th October (Sunday) at 12-00 pm.
Secretary General Sindh Sagar Party Mansoor Jakhar informed here on Tuesday that this ideological and political conference was being organized in memory of sarvaji manifesto of MahaBharat Sarvajia party which was passed by Maulana Ubedullah Sindhi in istanbul city of Turkey on 15th September 1922.
He said that Chairman Sindh Sagar Party Maulana Abdullah Leghari will preside over the conference.
APP/nsm
Recent Stories
Educationists laud CM Punjab's Honihaar Scholarship program
Chohan expresses deep concern over dilapidated condition of roads
Hyderabad: International Day of Rural Women Celebrated with Enthusiasm
President hosts State luncheon in honour of Premier Li
International blind day observes in Larkana
China trustworthy, sincere friend of Pakistan: Ayaz Sadiq
’Maryam Ke Dastak’ initiative expanded to 22 Districts
IBCC, BISE Shaheed Benazirabad agree for online attestation of educational certi ..
UoS hosts seminar on youth mental health issues in social media era
PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 578 points
Rupee sheds 08 paisa against dollar
'Maryam Ke Dastak' now covers 22 districts
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Educationists laud CM Punjab's Honihaar Scholarship program21 seconds ago
-
Chohan expresses deep concern over dilapidated condition of roads7 seconds ago
-
Hyderabad: International Day of Rural Women Celebrated with Enthusiasm9 seconds ago
-
President hosts State luncheon in honour of Premier Li11 seconds ago
-
International blind day observes in Larkana12 seconds ago
-
China trustworthy, sincere friend of Pakistan: Ayaz Sadiq14 seconds ago
-
PM for sustained Pak-Belarus exchanges to enhance cooperation in investment, joint tractors producti ..27 minutes ago
-
50 vehicles challaned over violations27 minutes ago
-
ATC grants bail to 30 PTI workers in protest case27 minutes ago
-
SCO holds strategic value for Pakistan's foreign policy: Bilawal27 minutes ago
-
President stresses for expanding bilateral trade volume with Kyrgyzstan27 minutes ago
-
Legal action initiated against bogus arms dealers37 minutes ago