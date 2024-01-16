Sindh School Education Dept To Create Data Dashboard Of Out-of-school Children
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2024 | 09:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Sindh school Education Department will create a data dashboard of out-of-school children in collaboration with UNICEF while three major data sources of the department will also be merged to create a single dashboard.
The decisions were taken in a meeting of Sindh Caretaker Minister of Education and Women's Rights Rana Hussain with United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) delegation led by its Deputy Representative to Pakistan, Dr. Inoussa Kabore, said a statement issued here on Tuesday.
The meeting agreed that the single dashboard will be created by integrating School Education Management Information System (SEMIS), Monitoring and Evaluation (DG M&E) and Human Resource Management Information System (HRMIS) of School Education department to help in making the right decisions and actions on basis of accurate data and statistics.
The education minister Rana Hussain said that data source integration will ensure provision of accurate data about statistics of students, teachers, schools and other resources on a single platform.
She said that accurate statistics of students will make it easier to deal with potential problems related to printing and delivery of text books, furniture as well as the teacher-pupil ratio.
Dr. Inoussa Kabore, emphasized the need for accurate data on out-of-school children and assured of all possible support from UNICEF in this regard.
He informed that the ongoing Rolling Work Plan (RWP) in Sindh will be continued next year for which an amount of $ 7 million has been earmarked. Priority will be attached to creating a dashboard on data of out-of-school children besides carrying out various activities for the development of education in Sindh, he added.
New projects of Global Partnership Grant regarding education were also discussed in the meeting under which various projects will be considered for developing education in Sindh in the coming years.
Secretary School Education Sindh Shireen Mustafa Narejo and other officers were also present in the meeting.
