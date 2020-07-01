UrduPoint.com
Sindh Secretariat Security Beefed Up In The Wake Of PSX Attack

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 03:10 PM

Sindh Secretariat security beefed up in the wake of PSX attack

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Sindh Services, General Administration and Coordination Department has beefed up the security of the Sindh Secretariat in view of the prevailing law and order situation in the country in general and in the province of Sindh in particular in the wake of devastating act of terrorism in the pakistan stock exchange (psx).

According to a letter available with APP, the competent authority has restricted and prohibited from Wednesday the entry of all unauthorized vehicles and police mobiles as well squads deployed with all VIPs and dignitaries in Sindh Secretariat Buildings as well to streamline the traffic movement and parking of vehicles, as per Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

No unauthorized vehicle without token and police mobiles as well squads would be allowedto enter the main gates of the Secretariat Buildings with effect from July 01.

