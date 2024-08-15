Sindh Secretary Auqaf Pays Surprise Visit To Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai Shrine
Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2024 | 08:49 PM
The Provincial Secretary Auqaf Farrukh Shehzad Qureshi made a surprise visit to the Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai Shrine on Thursday to review arrangements for the upcoming 281st Urs Mubarak. During the visit, he inspected the shrine's renovation work and issued directives to expedite all preparations
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) The Provincial Secretary Auqaf Farrukh Shehzad Qureshi made a surprise visit to the Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai Shrine on Thursday to review arrangements for the upcoming 281st Urs Mubarak. During the visit, he inspected the shrine's renovation work and issued directives to expedite all preparations.
Speaking to the media, Qureshi expressed his dissatisfaction with the current state of the shrine and directed the concerned departments to complete all work as soon as possible. He emphasized the need to provide essential facilities to devotees of Shah Latif.
Considering the possibility of heat and rain during Urs Mubarak, the provincial secretary ordered the immediate installation of cold marble to ensure a comfortable experience for visitors.
He acknowledged Shah Latif as a spiritual leader and emphasized the importance of serving his followers. "Shah Sahib's message is one of peace and brotherhood, and it is a blessing for me to serve his devotees," he said. Administrator Auqaf Imtiaz Lashari, Manager Auqaf Bhitt Shah Noor Muhammad and other officials accompanied him during his visit.
Recent Stories
PNS Hunain visits Turkish Ports of Golcuk, Aksaz
Mobile phone services to remain suspended in 10 districts of Punjab on Chelum of ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2024
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM
PMDC to issue digital license certificates
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrest two bike lifters with five motorcycles9 minutes ago
-
BITT highlights achievements of various personalities9 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 38 kg drugs; arrests eight accused39 minutes ago
-
PNS Hunain visits Turkish Ports of Golcuk, Aksaz50 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of Qawwal Ustad Nusrat Fatah Ali Khan observed1 hour ago
-
IRSA releases 489,500 cusecs water1 hour ago
-
Police arrest three persons, recover huge quantity of drugs1 hour ago
-
UoS begins transportation service for Kot Momin and Jhawarian students:1 hour ago
-
Mobile phone services to remain suspended in 10 districts of Punjab on Chelum of Imam Hussain (R.A)1 hour ago
-
Public advised to stay vigilant as Zika, Mpox cases continue to rise2 hours ago
-
Tarar condoles Mudassar Rajput's mother's demise2 hours ago
-
WASA cracks down on water waste, encourages citizen participation in rainwater harvesting drive : MD2 hours ago