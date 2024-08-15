Open Menu

Sindh Secretary Auqaf Pays Surprise Visit To Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai Shrine

Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2024 | 08:49 PM

Sindh secretary Auqaf pays surprise visit to Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai shrine

The Provincial Secretary Auqaf Farrukh Shehzad Qureshi made a surprise visit to the Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai Shrine on Thursday to review arrangements for the upcoming 281st Urs Mubarak. During the visit, he inspected the shrine's renovation work and issued directives to expedite all preparations

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) The Provincial Secretary Auqaf Farrukh Shehzad Qureshi made a surprise visit to the Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai Shrine on Thursday to review arrangements for the upcoming 281st Urs Mubarak. During the visit, he inspected the shrine's renovation work and issued directives to expedite all preparations.

Speaking to the media, Qureshi expressed his dissatisfaction with the current state of the shrine and directed the concerned departments to complete all work as soon as possible. He emphasized the need to provide essential facilities to devotees of Shah Latif.

Considering the possibility of heat and rain during Urs Mubarak, the provincial secretary ordered the immediate installation of cold marble to ensure a comfortable experience for visitors.

He acknowledged Shah Latif as a spiritual leader and emphasized the importance of serving his followers. "Shah Sahib's message is one of peace and brotherhood, and it is a blessing for me to serve his devotees," he said. Administrator Auqaf Imtiaz Lashari, Manager Auqaf Bhitt Shah Noor Muhammad and other officials accompanied him during his visit.

Related Topics

Visit Media All

Recent Stories

PNS Hunain visits Turkish Ports of Golcuk, Aksaz

PNS Hunain visits Turkish Ports of Golcuk, Aksaz

50 minutes ago
 Mobile phone services to remain suspended in 10 di ..

Mobile phone services to remain suspended in 10 districts of Punjab on Chelum of ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2024

4 hours ago
 Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be me ..

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st

15 hours ago
 IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

15 hours ago
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in w ..

Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France

15 hours ago
 FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry ..

FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production

15 hours ago
 PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sind ..

PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..

15 hours ago
 Record scholarships issued for Police employees ch ..

Record scholarships issued for Police employees children

15 hours ago
 NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

16 hours ago
 PMDC to issue digital license certificates

PMDC to issue digital license certificates

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan