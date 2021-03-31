UrduPoint.com
Sindh Secretary Culture Directs For Removal Of Encroachments At Heritage Sites

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 06:30 PM

Sindh Secretary Culture directs for removal of encroachments at heritage sites

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Sindh Secretary for Culture, Tourism, Antiquities and Archive Department Ghulam Akbar Laghari directed the authorities concerned authority for removal of encroachment from Archaeological/ Heritage sites know as building with two domes (Mosque / Madarsa) at Thatta.

According to a notification issued here on Wednesday, the secretary expressed his concerns and said that the encroachment problems were rising with the each passing day on cultural, archaeological and heritage sites due to which our valued significant historical monuments / premises are affected by land grabbers.

In view of the above, a matter has been viral on social media that some unknown person have encroached upon the subject site illicitly, as the subject building is enlisted as protected heritage under Antiquities, Act, 1975.

Such encroachment may be removed immediately so that our valued significant heritage / archaeological site can be protected from land grabber, said the statement quoting him as sayings.

