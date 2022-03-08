Sindh Secretary Industries assures of his role on license issue

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Sindh Secretary Industries and Commerce, Amir Khursheed assured the members of SITE Association of Industry to take up the matter of issuance of trade license with Administrator of the city Barrister Murtaza Wahab.

"Property Tax shall be collected by SITE Limited from the area so that funds collected are invested in the SITE area for its uplift, he said while speaking at a meeting with the members of SITE Association of Industry during his visit there," said SAI release.

President SITE Association of Industry, Abdul Rasheed, SVP Saud Mahmood, VP Muhammad Kamran Arbi, Ex-Presidents Jawed Bilwani, Tariq Yousuf, and Majyd Aziz, Immediate Past President Abdul Hadi, EC Members Anwer Aziz, Riaz Dhedhi, Khalid Riaz, Touseef Ahmed, former S VP Saleem Nagaria, Immediate Past SVP Riazuddin, Immediate Past VP Abdul Kadir Bilwani, Ex-VP M. Farhan Ashrafi, Muhammad Hussain Moosani, Haris Shakoor were also present.

About setting up of combined effluent treatment plants, the Secretary Industries said the project mode was being changed from conventional government base project to Public Private Partnership mode for easier and efficient production.

"Once the board approves the new mode, the work on CETP will commence.The expected cost is roughly Rs 25 billion per CETP, "he added.

On the issues being faced by the industries of SITE area, he said that cleaning of the sewerage lines was not easy job. It required availability of machinery with SITE Limited and modalities for acquisition of relevant equipment were being worked out.

He informed the members that a summary had been approved by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah for a new Karachi-based industrial estate on 3,000 acres, which would also incorporate cottage industries and SMEs.

About the ease of doing business, he said, "we are already looking into it through the Directorate of Industries to streamline everything for all Industries." Earlier, President SITE Association of Industry, Abdul Rasheed drew his attention towards the issues facing SITE industries which included lifting of solid waste and garbage, lights on main roads and tree plantation drive at newly constructed roads. He said that a waste energy plant be established at the SITE area to utilize solid waste effectively and meet energy requirements of industries.

Abdul Rasheed further informed that water allocation for SITE area was 10 MGD, against its total requirement of 50 MGD and mentioned that only 1 MGD water was supplied to industries of SITE. To resolve the problem on a permanent basis, a PC-1 was prepared in June 2021 for laying of a dedicated water pipeline from Hub Dam to SITE area and a letter in this regard has already been sent to the Industries Minister. Amir Khursheed assured members to look into this matter as well.

SITE President also highlighted the low gas pressure problem being faced by industries of SITE area and requested Secretary Industries to use his good offices to get the matter resolved. Amir Khursheed assured his full cooperation in this matter.

The matters related to security in SITE and growing encroachments also came up for discussion in the meeting. It was decided that SITE Association would send details of encroachments, upon receipt of which, action would be taken in coordination with law enforcing agencies.