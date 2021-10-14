Secretary Information Sindh Abdul Rasheed Solangi Thursday called on information officers to highlight the government's achievements to portray its soft image

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Secretary Information Sindh Abdul Rasheed Solangi Thursday called on information officers to highlight the government's achievements to portray its soft image.

The relationship of media and information department was inalienable that can be improved further, he said this while addressing a meeting of information officers and other employees during his visit to the Divisional Directorate of Information Hyderabad.

The secretary information along with director general and other directors visited the various sections of directorate office and held meeting with department's officers belonging to Hyderabad division.

He also asked the director admin to review the funds and budget allocation for all district offices for smooth working and coverage of government activities.

He praised the outstanding functioning of Directorate of Information Hyderabad and showed satisfaction over the work of all officers.

He said he would address the issues of directorate and district offices and mater would be raised at all forums concerned, the issue of vehicles and budget allocation would be solved on emergency basis.

Solangi said the policy of registration of press clubs was also under consideration, and the proposal of appointment of public relation officer in all government departments to further highlight the functions and achievements of every department through mainstream media.

The responsibility of an information officer was to highlight positive image of government and highlight steps of the good governance, secretary information said and called on officers to ensure punctuality at their place of posting.

All officers were directed to strengthen interaction with the journalists to maintain public relations for the smooth working of offices and government publicity.

He assured that in his personal and official capacity he would try to equip all offices with new equipments and other essentials to enhance the working.

The secretary information said no one could change the system individually so as a team work we could improve our working and the coverage.

He further said to enhance the capacity of officers, inter-provincial trainings would be arranged.

He informed that Sindh Information Department was going to organize an information conference on national level to create awareness about the modern trends of information and communication to further polish the skills of the officers.

He also listened the issues of all officers of Hyderabad Division and assured them to resolve these issues on emergency basis.

He also assured for resolution of the issue of photographers and isolated posts and said they would soon be compensated.

On the occasion, Public Relations Director General Ghulam Saqlain also directed all deputy directors and district officers to further improve the coverage of government activities.

He further directed to make a strong relation with journalist community and close coordination with government officials.

The Divisional Director Hyderabad Sawai Khan Chalgari gave a detailed briefing about the performance of the directorate and discussed the issues facing by information officers during their coverage.

The meeting was attended by all deputy directors and information officers of Hyderabad division and other staff.

Secretary Information Abdul Rasheed Solangi, Public Relation Director General Ghulam us Saqlain, Director Admin and Accounts Akhtar Ali Surhio and Director Press Information Saleem Khan planted a sapling at the premises of directorate office Hyderabad.

Earlier, secretary information also visited the ongoing construction work of district Jamshoro office.

The district Information officer Alamgeer Ranjhani briefed the secretary about the current status of building.

On the occasion, Ghulam us Saqlain, Saleem Khan, Akhtar Ali Surahio and Sawai Khan Chalgari also accompanied with them.