UrduPoint.com

Sindh Secy Info Visits APNS Head Office

Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2023 | 07:08 PM

Sindh Secy Info visits APNS head office

Secretary Sindh Information department Nadeem Memon on Thursday visited All Pakistan Newspaper Society's (APNS) head office at Gulistan-e-Johar here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Secretary Sindh Information department Nadeem Memon on Thursday visited All Pakistan Newspaper Society's (APNS) head office at Gulistan-e-Johar here.

Nadeem Memon met with President APNS Sarmad Ali, Senior Vice President Jameel Athar, Vice President Shahab Zubari, General Secretary Naz Aafreen, and other office bearers of APNS.

On this occasion, the provincial Secretary of Information and the APNS office bearers discussed the matters regarding advertisements, payment of their dues, and other issues.

Nadeem told the APNS office bearers that since the day he assumed the office as the secretary information, he had been meeting with the media persons almost every day to resolve their issues through mutual consultation.

He said as the provincial secretary of information, it was his official responsibility to resolve the problems of media persons with the consultation and cooperation of media friends.

On this occasion, the Sindh information secretary also issued instructions on the spot to Director of Information Department Imtiaz Ali Joyo, Director of Administration Muhammad Yusuf Kaburu and Director of Press Information Hasan Asghar Naqvi for addressing a few problems identified by media men.

At the end of the meeting, the members of APNS thanked the secretary for information support and for visiting the APNS office.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Imtiaz Ali Media All

Recent Stories

House 45 in Sikka: A Vibrant Oasis for Creative Ar ..

House 45 in Sikka: A Vibrant Oasis for Creative Arts

28 minutes ago
 DGR explores cultural cooperation between Sharjah, ..

DGR explores cultural cooperation between Sharjah, Omani cities

28 minutes ago
 KP to make efforts for obtaining arrears in head o ..

KP to make efforts for obtaining arrears in head of NHP: CM's aide

5 minutes ago
 Six commercial vehicles challaned, one impounded

Six commercial vehicles challaned, one impounded

5 minutes ago
 Italy warns of potential risk over rising Russian ..

Italy warns of potential risk over rising Russian ships in Mediterranean

6 seconds ago
 Turkish Airlines Flight From Russia to Turkey Land ..

Turkish Airlines Flight From Russia to Turkey Lands in Hungary for Refueling - S ..

8 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.