Sindh Secy Info visits APNS head office

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Secretary Sindh Information department Nadeem Memon on Thursday visited All Pakistan Newspaper Society's (APNS) head office at Gulistan-e-Johar here.

Nadeem Memon met with President APNS Sarmad Ali, Senior Vice President Jameel Athar, Vice President Shahab Zubari, General Secretary Naz Aafreen, and other office bearers of APNS.

On this occasion, the provincial Secretary of Information and the APNS office bearers discussed the matters regarding advertisements, payment of their dues, and other issues.

Nadeem told the APNS office bearers that since the day he assumed the office as the secretary information, he had been meeting with the media persons almost every day to resolve their issues through mutual consultation.

He said as the provincial secretary of information, it was his official responsibility to resolve the problems of media persons with the consultation and cooperation of media friends.

On this occasion, the Sindh information secretary also issued instructions on the spot to Director of Information Department Imtiaz Ali Joyo, Director of Administration Muhammad Yusuf Kaburu and Director of Press Information Hasan Asghar Naqvi for addressing a few problems identified by media men.

At the end of the meeting, the members of APNS thanked the secretary for information support and for visiting the APNS office.