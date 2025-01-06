- Home
- Pakistan
- Sindh Senior Minister for Information, Sharjeel Inam Memon condoles demise of senior journalist Beda ..
Sindh Senior Minister For Information, Sharjeel Inam Memon Condoles Demise Of Senior Journalist Bedar Jafri
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2025 | 10:49 PM
Sindh Senior Minister for Information, Sharjeel Inam Memon, Monday, expressed grief on the demise of senior journalist, writer, poet and religious scholar Bedar Jafri
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Sindh Senior Minister for Information, Sharjeel Inam Memon, Monday, expressed grief on the demise of senior journalist, writer, poet and religious scholar Bedar Jafri.
The senior minister, in his condolence message, said that Bedar Jafri's demise is a great loss as with his death Sindh has lost a true and genuine journalist, writer and enlightened religious scholar whose journalistic, literary and scholarly services can never be forgotten.
Sharjeel Memon expressed condolence and sympathy with family of the deceased and prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant patience to the bereaved family.
Recent Stories
Hamdan bin Mohammed names MBRU’s College of Nursing and Midwifery after Sheikh ..
Department of Economic Development launches 'Registration and Licensing Authorit ..
Expo Khorfakkan attracted over 900,000 visitors in 2024
Continuity in dialogue with PTI to help resolve political issues: Minister for ..
Sindh Senior Minister for Information, Sharjeel Inam Memon condoles demise of se ..
Diamer-Bhasha Dam victim’s’ issues need urgent resolution: Anti-Corruption M ..
HC Vice Admiral (R) Faisal Rasul Lodhi presents credentials to President of Mald ..
Serbian President commends UAE President's 'visionary leadership', 'constant eff ..
Police arrests accused for attempting to burn ex-wife, children
SSDO comments Child Courts Bill milestone towards children protection, justice
At Las Vegas show, tech world turns to mental health tools
SECP Introduces regulatory framework for investment plans
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Continuity in dialogue with PTI to help resolve political issues: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muha ..48 seconds ago
-
Sindh Senior Minister for Information, Sharjeel Inam Memon condoles demise of senior journalist Beda ..50 seconds ago
-
Diamer-Bhasha Dam victim’s’ issues need urgent resolution: Anti-Corruption Movement GB Chairman51 seconds ago
-
HC Vice Admiral (R) Faisal Rasul Lodhi presents credentials to President of Maldives53 seconds ago
-
Police arrests accused for attempting to burn ex-wife, children5 minutes ago
-
SSDO comments Child Courts Bill milestone towards children protection, justice5 minutes ago
-
Shanze Noreen’s art work exhibited at PAC5 minutes ago
-
PML-N to start membership campaign for reinvigorating party in Sindh: Ahsan Iqbal5 minutes ago
-
City admin takes notice about profiteering of edible items5 minutes ago
-
Awareness of traffic rules necessary to avoid road accidents: CTO5 minutes ago
-
IHC declares Toshakhana-II, case of further inquiry5 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Rawalpindi Engineer Amir Khattak inaugurates RWMC's sanitation services in Attock5 minutes ago