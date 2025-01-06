Open Menu

Sindh Senior Minister For Information, Sharjeel Inam Memon Condoles Demise Of Senior Journalist Bedar Jafri

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2025 | 10:49 PM

Sindh Senior Minister for Information, Sharjeel Inam Memon condoles demise of senior journalist Bedar Jafri

Sindh Senior Minister for Information, Sharjeel Inam Memon, Monday, expressed grief on the demise of senior journalist, writer, poet and religious scholar Bedar Jafri

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Sindh Senior Minister for Information, Sharjeel Inam Memon, Monday, expressed grief on the demise of senior journalist, writer, poet and religious scholar Bedar Jafri.

The senior minister, in his condolence message, said that Bedar Jafri's demise is a great loss as with his death Sindh has lost a true and genuine journalist, writer and enlightened religious scholar whose journalistic, literary and scholarly services can never be forgotten.

Sharjeel Memon expressed condolence and sympathy with family of the deceased and prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant patience to the bereaved family.

